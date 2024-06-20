Union Cabinet approves Rs 2254 cr scheme for forensic infrastructure

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the Ministry of Home Affairs’ proposal for the “National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme (NFIES)” with an allocation of Rs 2254.43 crore for the fiscal years 2024–25 to 2028–29. This initiative, funded by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to fortify India’s forensic capabilities through strategic measures.



A cornerstone of the scheme involves the establishment of new campuses for the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) across the country. These campuses will significantly augment the pool of trained forensic professionals. Additionally, the plan includes setting up new Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs) to bolster the capacity and efficiency of forensic examinations. Furthermore, the existing infrastructure at NFSU’s Delhi campus will undergo substantial upgrades to meet the burgeoning demands of forensic education and research. The scheme underscores the pivotal role of well-trained forensic experts in ensuring the swift and precise processing of evidence, utilising technological advancements to combat evolving crime methodologies. The implementation of new laws mandating forensic investigations for offences carrying a minimum sentence of seven years is anticipated to amplify the workload of forensic science laboratories, which currently face a shortage of skilled personnel.

The expansion of NFSU campuses and the establishment of new CFSLs are expected to mitigate the scarcity of forensic professionals, alleviate case backlogs, and align with the government’s ambitious target of achieving a conviction rate exceeding 90 percent.