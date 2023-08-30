Union Cabinet adopts resolution hailing Chandrayaan-3’s soft-landing

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday adopted a resolution hailing the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, saying the success of the mission is a victory not just for the ISRO but a symbol of India’s progress and ascent on the global stage.



It also welcomed that August 23 would be celebrated as the ‘National Space Day’.

Briefing reporters, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the Cabinet congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation on its efforts. It thanked the scientists and noted that India has become the first country to land near the Moon’s south pole.

“Landing on the moon, with predicted accuracy, in itself is a momentous achievement.

“Landing near the South Pole of the Moon, overcoming the arduous conditions, is a testament to the spirit of our scientists who since centuries have sought to push the boundaries of human knowledge,” read the resolution.

The Cabinet said it believes that India’s advancements in the space sector are more than just monumental scientific achievements. They represent a vision of progress, self-reliance, and global leadership.

This is also a symbol of the rising New India.

“This Cabinet commends and appreciates every individual who has contributed to this landmark mission, acknowledging that Chandrayaan-3 is a glowing testament to what India can

achieve with passion, perseverance and unwavering dedication,” the resolution said.

The wealth of information being sent by the Pragyan’ rover from the Moon will advance knowledge and pave the way for ground-breaking discoveries and insights into the mysteries of the moon and beyond, the resolution said.