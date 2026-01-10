Union Budget will further pave way for Haryana’s progress, says CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: A pre-Budget meeting was held in New Delhi under the chairpersonship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with the Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories, including members of legislative bodies, in attendance. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in the meeting and placed several important demands related to Haryana for inclusion in the Union Budget, covering budgetary allocations and key requirements in agriculture, rural development, medical education, industries and allied sectors. He said the Union Budget would further pave the way for Haryana’s progress and that the state would make its full contribution towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

During the meeting, Saini said the Haryana government is making dedicated efforts to move the state forward on the path of progress, but central assistance remains essential to achieve the desired outcomes. He said Haryana is planning to open a medical college in every district to expand medical education, for which substantial support under centrally sponsored schemes is required. Highlighting the state’s agrarian strength, he said Haryana is an agriculture-dominant state, ranks second in the country in foodgrain production and is known as the breadbasket of India.