Union Budget to provide boost to country’s development: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Union Budget 2025-26, will provide a new boost to the country’s development and play an important role in making Haryana self-reliant.

The CM highlighted that the budget has been designed to benefit all sections of society. Haryana will also receive substantial benefits from the budget’s provisions, which will aid in the state’s continued progress and development.

Describing the budget as a strong foundation for Viksit Bharat, Saini highlighted that it will further empower youth, the poor, women, and farmers. He said that the Modi government at the Centre has identified these four groups as the pillars of a developed India.

Chief Minister Saini highlighted that the Finance Minister’s budget includes several key announcements for farmers. The loan limit on the Kisan Credit Card has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. In addition, 100 districts with low agricultural productivity will be prioritized under the Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana. As Haryana is an agriculture-based state, the Chief Minister said that the state will greatly benefit from this budget. He described it as a significant step towards improving the living standards of farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector.