Union Budget to open new avenues for economic growth

India is rapidly progressing towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. Under the strong, visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is moving forward with the Viksit Bharat mission. The Union Budget 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will open new avenues of economic growth for Madhya Pradesh by simplifying industrial processes, creating a reliable environment for investors, generating employment opportunities for youth, empowering women economically, strengthening institutional support for the MSME sector, and ensuring better services for citizens.

The Budget further strengthens the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat laid under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, positioning India’s economy to scale new heights. Driven by the combined strength of youth, women, farmers and entrepreneurs, India is emerging as a global hub for manufacturing and industrial investment. With a conducive investment ecosystem already in place, Madhya Pradesh is fully prepared to contribute its full potential, while the new Budget injects fresh momentum into the state’s economic landscape.

The budget places strong emphasis on strengthening the green economy, which will yield long-term benefits for Madhya Pradesh. A mission-mode approach has also been adopted for farmer welfare and agricultural development.

Similarly, focused attention has been given in the budget to Semiconductor Mission 2.0, electronic components manufacturing, and AI-based technologies. These sectors will promote high-tech industries, digital investments, and innovation-driven entrepreneurship in Madhya Pradesh. Policies for these sectors have already been formulated, and sustained efforts are underway to attract investments.

The Union Budget is dedicated to making the poor, youth, farmers and women self-reliant through a comprehensive and inclusive approach. With education in Madhya Pradesh rapidly modernising, the Budget creates broad opportunities for youth skill development and employment. The Education-to-Employment and Entrepreneurship Standing Committee and APGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges will further foster creativity, innovation and job readiness.

In the tourism sector, the upskilling of 10,000 guides in collaboration with IIMs and the objective of transforming the sports landscape over the next decade through the Khelo India Mission will provide a new direction to youth. The allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for the MSME Growth Fund for women will prove highly beneficial. Expansion of the service sector for *Young India* will open new avenues of employment and entrepreneurship.

To promote women entrepreneurship, the Lakhpati Didi scheme will help link women entrepreneurs from credit-based livelihoods to enterprise ownership. Madhya Pradesh has already undertaken concrete initiatives in this direction.

The policy of creating City Economic Regions will be particularly beneficial for urban development in Madhya Pradesh. It will support the transformation of cities into organised economic hubs through planned economic growth, industrial-commercial clustering, and development of modern infrastructure. This model will significantly strengthen connectivity, logistics and ease of doing business, making urban economies more investment-friendly.

The Budget places strong emphasis on social inclusion, ensuring that economic growth strengthens human capital in Madhya Pradesh. Initiatives such as She-Marts, skill programmes for persons with disabilities, girls’ hostels in all districts, and education- and skill-based interventions will make growth more inclusive while building a high-quality human capital base in the state.

By placing ease of doing business at the centre of development, the Budget strengthens Madhya Pradesh’s growth prospects through administrative simplification, investment-friendly policies and structural reforms. For the state, the Union Budget 2026–27 is not merely a policy document but a historic opportunity to drive economic, industrial and social transformation.

(The writer is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh)