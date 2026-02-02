Union Budget sets strong foundation for Viksit Bharat@2047: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said the Union Budget 2026–27, presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is a decisive step towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.



Welcoming the budget, he said it focuses on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and will accelerate economic growth while strengthening India’s global economic standing. He termed inclusive development and meeting public expectations as its key strengths.

The CM said the state would benefit from provisions such as a Rs 5,000 crore outlay over five years for cities with over five lakh population and urban economic zones, development of pilgrimage centres in smaller cities, construction of women’s hostels in every district and upgradation of district hospitals. He was speaking at an event in Indore.

Highlighting textile sector reforms, he said the PM MITRA Park approved for the state would generate employment for nearly three lakh people and benefit around six lakh farmers.

He also welcomed steps to simplify income tax procedures for small taxpayers, the fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent and the Rs 1.40 lakh crore grant for states, which would benefit the state.

The CM said the budget’s focus on biopharma, clinical trials and the care ecosystem would improve healthcare access, especially for senior citizens, while cheaper medicines for serious diseases would provide wider relief.

He added that the push for manufacturing, R&D and artificial intelligence would position India as a global manufacturing hub, while tourism-related measures, including guides at major destinations, opening of archaeological sites and tax relief for foreign tourists, would boost employment.

Yadav said the budget reflects the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”