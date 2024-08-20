Union Budget: Kolkata Metro projects see varied impacts with major funding changes

Kolkata: The Union Budget for the current financial year has had a mixed impact on Kolkata’s ongoing metro projects. While funding for two projects has decreased, one has received a substantial increase compared to the previous year.



Overall, the allocation for Kolkata Metro projects has increased by Rs 30 crore compared to the previous financial year.

The Dumdum Airport-Kavi Subhash (New Garia) via Rajarhat Metro project has received the highest allocation. According to a statement issued by Metro Railway on Tuesday, Rs 1,791.39 crore have been allocated for this line, a significant increase from the previous year’s Rs 1,200 crore.

At present, commercial services are operational from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of this line. Metro officials are anticipating that the stretch from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata section will start soon as the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has already inspected the stretch.

On the other hand, the Noapara-Barasat and Joka-Esplanade metro projects have experienced significant cuts. The Noapara-Barasat via Bimanbandar Metro corridor has been allocated Rs 200 crore this year, a substantial decrease from the Rs 620 crore allocated in the previous year. Similarly, the Joka-Esplanade Metro Project has been allocated Rs 1,208.61 crore in the current fiscal, compared to Rs 1,350 crore allocated in the 2023-2024 Budget.

The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has already inspected the Noapara to Dumdum Cantonment stretch of the Noapara-Barasat corridor, and it is expected that metro services will start soon on this stretch. Also, commercial services from Joka to Majerhat have already started in the Joka-Esplanade corridor. Construction works are ongoing to extend the services beyond Majerhat.

Necessary funds have also been allocated for the last part of the tunnelling work of the East-West Metro between Esplanade and Sealdah, which is 800 metres long.

According to metro officials, the Budget allocation for Kolkata’s ongoing metro projects is quite sufficient. “Adequate funds for improvement of safety, passenger amenities, and upgradation of infrastructure for future needs have also been made in this year’s Budget, including throughput improvement as well as increasing line capacity,” said a spokesperson of Kolkata Metro Railway.