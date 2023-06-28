Uniform Civil Code should have been applied in 1955: MP minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should have been implemented in 1955 but, due to Jawaharlal Nehru and the Britishers, it could not be brought, even the equal legal rights are envisioned in the Constitution.

Mishra’s statement on the implementation of the UCC came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for equal rights in Bhopal yesterday during a booth-level workers programme of BJP.

Reacting to a query about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaiisi’s statement over UCC, during a press briefing here, Home Minister Mishra said that Owaisi was speaking the language that was of Congress and the Britishers, and the amendment in the Constitution, that had been referred by him, that has envisioned the equal rights for the people of the country.

“Due to Nehru ji and the Britishers, the UCC was not implemented in the country in 1955 because the Congress had brought Hindu Marriage Act then, even Rajiv Gandhi ji also changed the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Shah Bano case”, Mishra said.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was the creator of the Indian Constitution, was also conformable of equal legal rights for the people of the country”, Mishra also said.

AIMIM supremo Owaisi on Tuesday had questioned whether the country's pluralism would be snatched away in the name of the UCC, while Congress had attacked PM Modi saying the PM wasmaking such remarks only to divert attention from the real issues like unemployment, price rise and Manipur violence.

“Owaisi Ji, who is opposing the criminalising ‘Triple Talaq’, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and not supporting the half population (women) of his community, it his perturbed mindset”, he said.

He further said when the subject of Kashmir was brought then, his party leaders opposed the concept of two Constitutions, two Legislations and two flags and we have been advocating the UCC since the start.