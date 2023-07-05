‘Uniform Civil Code is necessary to bring uniformity and harmony’

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he agrees with the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as it is necessary to bring uniformity and harmony in the country.



Khattar was interacting with the media persons soon after presiding over the meeting of State Cabinet here on Tuesday.

In reply to a question, Khattar said that Common Eligibility Test (CET) is conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for recruitment to various Group C and D government jobs. He said that the candidate is given the opportunity to opt for the posts according to his/her educational qualification.

Khattar said that the present State Government, in the last eight-and-a-half-years tenure has given more jobs as compared to ten years tenure of previous Congress Government.

Quoting figures to support his claims, he said that only 88,000 government jobs were given during ten years tenure of Congress government from the year 2005 to 2014 in the state.

whereas, in the last eight-and-a-half-years tenure of the present state government, recruitment on about 1.10 lakh posts had been made and process is on for additional 60,000 posts. These included 32,000 posts of Group C and 15,000 posts of Group D. Apart from this, separate recruitment is to be made in police and education departments. Thus, the present State Government would give a total of 1.70 lakh government jobs which is double than the number of government jobs given during Congress regime. He said that Congress leaders are not united and they are fighting with each other.

In response to a question regarding providing benefit of reservation in promotion to employees belonging to Scheduled Castes, the Chief Minister said that the Committee constituted under the Chairmanship of P. Raghavendra Rao in this regard has submitted its report which is being studied thoroughly by the State Government.