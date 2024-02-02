Uniform Civil Code draft submitted to Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: A state government-appointed panel to prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Friday submitted the document to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here.

The draft was handed over to the chief minister by the five-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. Soon after the submission of the UCC, Dhami said, ‘It is yet another step towards the fulfilment of a commitment made to the people of the state during the run-up to the Assembly polls held in the state in 2022.’

Dhami said after getting a historic mandate of the people for a second consecutive term in office, his cabinet decided to constitute a committee to draft the UCC at its very first meeting to initiate the process of fulfilling that commitment.

‘The panel, which consists of erudite people, held a comprehensive dialogue with people representing different sections of the society, including the tribal people of the country’s first village of Mana, before finalising the draft,’ he said. Mana is a village located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand near the India-China border.

‘The long-awaited moment has arrived. The draft of UCC has now been submitted to us. We will examine, study and discuss it before tabling it in the state Assembly to move in the direction of making it an act during its forthcoming session,’ he said. A meeting of the state cabinet has been called on Saturday to discuss the draft.

The entire panel had come to the chief minister’s residence to submit the draft. Apart from Desai who headed the committee, other members of the panel were retired chief justice of Sikkim High Court Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, former Uttarakhand chief secretary Shatrughan Singh and VC of Doon University Surekha Dangwal.