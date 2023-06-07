‘Unfortunate’ not a single institute of Haryana in NIRF Top-100, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP-JJP government has destroyed the entire education system of Haryana. Every educational institution, from schools to universities, is being targeted by the government.

“Now the results of these policies are visible to all. The result is that Haryana does not have any university or educational institution in the top 100 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework released by Ministry of Education, Government of India. The absence of even a single institute from Haryana in the NIRF Top-100 ranking is extremely unfortunate and the state government is directly responsible for this. Since the formation of the BJP government in the state, the ranking of the universities of Haryana has been continuously falling,” he said.