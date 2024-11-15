Unfazed Sukhu-led govt to move SC as judgement stokes up politics in HP

Shimla: After having survived the BJP’s bid to topple his government in February 2024, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu faces a new challenge in the state following the Himachal High Court’s verdict on Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) whose appointments were quashed as being unconstitutional on Wednesday.

While the BJP has decided to step up its battle against the government seeking ‘disqualification’ of the erstwhile CPS from the Governor on the basis of the high court’s ruling, the state government has decided to file a special leave petition (SPL) in the Supreme Court.

State’s advocate general Anoop Rattan has confirmed that the state will challenge the judgment in the Apex Court.

In a 33-page order passed by a division bench comprising Justices Vivek Thakur and Bipin Chander Negi, the court has also quashed the Himachal Pradesh Parliamentary Secretaries (appointment, salaries, allowances, powers, privileges and amenities) Act, 2006, under which theappointments were made.

In the petition which Satpal Satti, a senior BJP MLA, and 11 others had filed, the petitioners had sought removal of the CPSs from their posts and also their disqualifications as they were holding the office of profits, enjoying perks and benefits from the state government.

Former CM Jairam Thakur, when contacted, said the BJP has been describing the appointments as unconstitutional right from the beginning, which is also a burden on the state exchequer.

The CPSs were appointed despite similar orders passed by the Supreme Court and the high court, he said.

“Now that the high court has passed the orders, the BJP was taking a legal view to seek the disqualification of the six MLAs,” he added.

On Thursday, the party also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in anticipation of the government’s move to approach the court for relief.