‘Unemployment, scams’: Cong slams BJP’s 18-year-rule in MP

BHOPAL: Slamming the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Saturday alleged that the state’s youths have been “ruined” by the 18-year rule of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government marked by “unemployment, scams and student suicides”.



Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress leader Shobha Oza claimed there are more than two crore youths in Madhya Pradesh and they are suffering due to lack of employment.

The 18 years of the BJP government have given only “scams” in the name of employment, she alleged.

“Today the youths of Madhya Pradesh are completely ruined. It is said that the basis of progress of any nation is its youth and only youth power which determines the present and future of the country and the future of such youth power has been ruined by 18 years of governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh,” the former Mahila Congress chief said.

“Madhya Pradesh has seen a shameful era of terrible unemployment, suicides by students and scams in the last 18 years and all the mafias, be it liquor mafia, land mafia or sand mafia, they are flourishing in Madhya Pradesh under the protection of the government,” she alleged.

The education mafia has also continued to flourish in Madhya Pradesh under the protection of the government, she alleged adding that the result of this has been “Vyapam scam, nursing recruitment scam, police constable recruitment scam, teacher recruitment scam and patwari recruitment scam”.

“All the government jobs were lost to scams. Last year in 2022, about 40 lakh children and youth were registered in the Employment Exchange and it is shameful that out of them the government was able to provide jobs to only 21 people,” she claimed.

The situation is that in Madhya Pradesh, there have hardly been any recruitment examinations in the last 18 years and the results of the recruitment examinations conducted have not been declared, Oza said.

“If we talk about private jobs, then Madhya Pradesh is such a state, where nothing has come in the name of investment in the last 18 years, the Congress leader said.

Oza pointed out that Priyanka Gandhi has announced the Congress’s ‘Padho Padhao’ scheme under which children studying in class 1 to 8 will get a scholarship of Rs 500 per month, similarly children studying in class 9 and 10 will get a scholarship of Rs. 1,000 and the children studying in class 11 and 12 will get a scholarship of Rs 1,500 per month.