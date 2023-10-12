Unemployment rate in India is at its lowest level last 6 years: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s expanding economy is creating new possibilities for the youth and the unemployment rate in the country is at its lowest level in the last six years.



In a video message to the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the prime minister noted that new possibilities are being created for the youth as India’s economy is expanding.

He said that employment creation in India has reached a new height and the unemployment rate in India is at its lowest level in 6 years according to a recent survey.

Noting that unemployment is decreasing rapidly in both rural and urban areas of India, the prime minister emphasised that the benefits of development are reaching both villages and cities equally, and as a result, new opportunities are increasing equally in both villages and cities.

He also pointed out the unprecedented increase in the participation of women in India’s workforce and credited the impact of the schemes and campaigns that have been launched in India in the past years regarding women empowerment.

Highlighting the importance of skilling, upskilling and re-skilling, the prime minister noted the rapidly changing demands and nature of jobs and emphasised upgrading the skills accordingly.

Modi underlined that India is investing more in the skills of its youth than ever before and gave the example of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana which has strengthened the youth at the ground level.

He also recalled his resolve to take India among the top three economies of the world and said that IMF is also confident of India becoming the top three economies of the world in the next 3-4 years. Modi underlined that it would create new opportunities for employment and self-employment in the country.

“Today, the whole world is of the belief that this century is going to be India’s century,” the prime minister said as he credited the young population of India for this.

Modi highlighted the importance of the power of the youth in utilising the strengths of any country such as its natural or mineral resources, or its long coastlines and said that the country develops more with stronger youth power thereby doing justice to the nation’s resources.