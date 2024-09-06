Unemployment at its peak in Hry: Former CM Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that unemployment is the biggest problem in Haryana and data of the BJP government shows that due to unemployment, graduate and post graduate youth are ready to do temporary jobs of sweepers in Kaushal Rojgar Nigam.



“Around 39,990 graduates and 6,112 post graduate youth applied for the posts of sweepers. Around 1,17,144 youths also wish to do this temporary job. In total, 3.95 lakh youths are standing in queue for the job of sweeper,” he said.

“Earlier, the same situation was seen in the recruitment of six posts of peon in the Panipat Court where 10,000 youths applied for the job. This included BA, MA, MPhil, PhD, BTech and MTech graduated youth. Around 18 lakh had applied for 18,000 Group D vacancies released by the HSSC and 25 lakh had applied for 6,000 clerk posts,” he added.

Hooda said Haryana, which was providing the most employment opportunities in the country during Congress’ reign, has turned No. 1 in unemployment amid BJP’s tenure. “The figures from CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy) to NSO themselves confirm this. The central government itself admitted in the Parliament that unemployment has increased three times after the formation of BJP government in Haryana,” he stated. “It was 2.9% in 2013-14 during the Congress government, but has reached 9.0% during the BJP’s tenure,” he added.