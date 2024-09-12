‘Undiagnosed fever’ rages on in Gujarat, specialist docs, 50 medical teams deployed

Bhuj: The Gujarat government has deployed specialist doctors and 50 medical teams in and around seven villages of two talukas in Kutch district after an undiagnosed fever claimed the lives of 11 persons in a week, a state minister said on Wednesday.



Health minister Rushikesh Patel held a review meeting here over the steps being taken

in the region.

Talking to reporters after the meeting on Wednesday, Patel said 48 new cases of fever have been detected in seven villages of Lakhpat and Abdasa where 11 persons, including four children, died earlier due to an undiagnosed fever between September 3 and September 10.

“Hundred isolation beds and 30 ventilators as well as BiPAP machines are kept ready at Adani GK General Hospital here to address any emergency situation. We have deputed a cardiologist and two expert physicians along with 50 medical teams led by MBBS doctors in this region for early diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

Ambulances of ‘108 service’ have also been deployed in the affected regions to refer patients to the designated hospital, where adequate arrangements have been made for the treatment, he said.

Samples of the infected patients have been sent to the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar and at the National Institute of Virology in Pune to identify the exact cause of the fever and subsequent deaths, Patel added.

“Between September 3 and 10, a total of 11 persons have died due to fever in seven villages of Lakhpat and Abdasa talukas in Kutch. This fever becomes severe in 5 to 7 days. It appears that those who have died were late in consulting doctors for their treatment. I urge people of Kutch not to ignore the symptoms and immediately consult a doctor,” he said.

While the cause of the fever is still unknown, 48 new cases were detected in the screening and surveillance exercise conducted by 45 medical teams in these seven villages after the issue of deaths came to the fore, according to him.

“We have sent samples to the GBRC and to Pune to find out the exact cause of this fever. The situation is under control because unlike COVID-19, there is no outbreak. I urge people not to ignore the symptoms and consult doctors instead of staying

at home,” Patel said.