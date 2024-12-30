Underwater drones, multilingual signages: Prayagraj gears up for Maha Kumbh 2025

New Delhi: In a first, “underwater drones” capable of diving up to 100 metres will be deployed during the upcoming Maha Kumbh to provide round-the-clock surveillance at Sangam area in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, the Culture Ministry said on Sunday.

Besides, renovation of 92 roads and construction of 30 pontoon bridges and installation of 800 multilingual signages are being undertaken there to facilitate the pilgrims and other visitors showcasing India’s culture and diversity.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Uttar Pradesh government is making “extensive preparations to ensure that Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is a grand, safe and spiritually enriching event”, the ministry said.

Expected to host over 40 crore devotees from across the globe, this 45-day festival from January 13 to February 26 will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and

spiritual traditions. The Culture Ministry shared details on the preparations underway and the civic amenities and security arrangements that will be in place for the mega congregation.

“For the first time, underwater drones capable of diving up to 100 meters will provide round-the-clock surveillance at the Sangam area,” it said in a statement.

Also, the deployment of 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities will provide “real-time monitoring” and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points for enhanced safety, the ministry said.

“A team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats. Cyber help desks are being set up in all police stations,” it said.

The ministry had recently announced that it would set up a thematic space -- ‘Kalagram’ in Prayagraj to showcase India’s cultural heritage and diversity during the Maha Kumbh.

“Special provisions have been made for international visitors with multilingual signages and cultural programmes showcasing India’s diversity. Through these comprehensive efforts, Mahakumbh 2025 aims to be not just a religious gathering but a global celebration of spirituality, culture, safety, sustainability and modernity,” the statement said.

‘Mahakumbh Nagar’ is being transformed into a temporary city with thousands of tents and shelters, including super deluxe accommodations like the IRCTC’s “Mahakumbh Gram” luxury tent city which offers deluxe tents and villas with modern amenities, the ministry added.

According to the statement, renovation of 92 roads and beautification of 17 major roads are nearing completion. The construction of 30 pontoon bridges using 3,308 pontoons is underway and 28 are already operational.

A total of 800 multilingual signages (Hindi, English and regional languages) are being installed to guide the visitors, the ministry said.

“Over 400 have been completed, with the rest to be ready by December 31,” it said.

A number of measures have been taken to ensure robust disaster response in case of any untoward incident.

A state-of-the-art multi-disaster response vehicle would enhance safety and disaster readiness, “capable of handling situations ranging from natural disasters to road accidents”, it said.