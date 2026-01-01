Under zero tolerance for land mafia, Major’s ailing daughter gets her home back

Lucknow: The first day of the New Year brought long-awaited relief and happiness to Anjana, the daughter of an Indian Army Major, who had been subjected to harassment by land mafia elements. Acting swiftly on the firm instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police recovered her multi-crore property and arrested the accused within just 24 hours.

The case stands as a strong example of the government’s zero-tolerance policy against land mafia and its commitment to delivering swift justice, especially to the vulnerable.

Anjana, who has been battling schizophrenia after losing her father and siblings, had been living at a rehabilitation centre. On Wednesday, she met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and informed him that her house in Indira Nagar had been illegally occupied by Balram Yadav of Chandauli using forged documents.

Assuring her of prompt justice, the Chief Minister directed immediate action. By Thursday morning, Anjana had restored possession of her home. Overcome with emotion, she tearfully said, “Thank you, Yogi Uncle. God bless you.”

Anjana’s father, late Bipin Chandra Bhatt, served the nation as a Major in the Indian Army. He owned house number A-418 in Indira Nagar and passed away in 1994. Of his three children, only Anjana survives today.

Due to her mental health condition, she was admitted to the Nirvan Rehabilitation Centre in 2016, where she has since been receiving treatment and care.

Taking advantage of her vulnerable condition, Balram Yadav and his associate Manoj Kumar Yadav illegally occupied the property, installed their own nameplate, and transferred the house to their names using forged documents.

Anjana had lodged a complaint at the local police station on December 6, seeking eviction of the encroachers. When the process was delayed, she sought an audience with the Chief Minister.

On December 31 (Wednesday evening), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally listened to the ordeal of the soldier’s daughter and immediately ordered strict action. Following his directions, the local administration and police launched a swift investigation and restored Anjana’s house within 24 hours.

Dr Santosh Dubey of the rehabilitation centre said, “Anjana had been under their care since 2016. After receiving information about the illegal occupation, the centre assisted her in filing a complaint and later facilitated her meeting with the Chief Minister. The administration acted promptly thereafter.”

As Anjana stepped into her home on Thursday in the presence of police and army officials, she was overwhelmed with emotion. Tears streamed down her face as she walked through every room, touching the walls. She lit a lamp, broke a coconut, offered flowers, and shared emotional moments with neighbours, recalling memories of her childhood. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, she repeatedly said, “Yogi Uncle helped me in my darkest time. God bless him.”

ACP Ghazipur Anindya Vikram Singh confirmed that the accused, Balwant Kumar Yadav alias Bablu of Narayanpur village, Saiyadraja (Chandauli), and Manoj Kumar Yadav of Daudpur, Kotwali police station area, were arrested on Thursday.