Under the leadership of CM Yogi, people across the state are benefiting from government schemes

Lucknow: There was a time when Bundelkhand was identified with drought, migration, and poverty. But today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the rural women of Bundelkhand are writing a new story of self-reliance for the country.

Around 90,000 women from Bundelkhand have created collective businesses worth more than ₹2,000 crore, making history. This journey began in Jhansi district and has now set new milestones of success in Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Lalitpur and Mahoba.

Within this network spread across 1,143 villages, women are collecting nearly 3,00,000 liters of milk every day. Women associated with Balini MPC have conducted business worth more than ₹2,000 crore so far.

Earlier, due to middlemen, dairy farmers did not receive a fair price for milk. Now, payments are made directly into their bank accounts. Training, veterinary services, financial assistance, and access to markets have truly transformed these women into entrepreneurs. This collective of women is now emerging as a national model for rural dairy entrepreneurship.

By taking responsibility for their household finances, the women of Bundelkhand are ensuring better education for their children, gaining access to healthcare services, and becoming socially empowered. Women who were once confined to their homes are now participating in and making decisions in village-level meetings.

Yogi government has expanded this model to 31 districts of the state, under which the total business turnover of women-led dairy production has crossed ₹5,000 crore. Plans are underway to extend it to all districts of the state soon, creating better opportunities for rural women to move forward. This is not merely a commercial achievement but a living example of Yogi government's schemes, where the daughters of Bundelkhand are now showing the way to the entire nation.