Under PM Modi’s leadership, MP extends full support to farmers, traders, says CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the state government is fully committed to supporting farmers, traders and entrepreneurs, while strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s position as the country’s emerging “food basket”.



Addressing a programme organised under the Grain-Ex India exhibition by the All India Dal Mill Association in Indore, the Chief Minister said the state is preparing a new model of development by taking agriculture, industry and trade forward together. He asserted that the government is ready to extend every possible support—“from land to machinery”—to help farmers and traders expand their activities.

Calling 2026 the “Kisan Kalyan Year”, CM Yadav said the government has set a target of doubling farmers’ income. He announced that mandi tax has been removed on tur (pigeon pea), which he said will provide direct relief to the pulses milling sector. He added that similar relief on urad and masoor is also being considered.

Emphasising the importance of pulses in daily life, Yadav said India is the world’s largest producer and consumer of pulses and that pulses remain the biggest source of protein in a vegetarian culture.

The Chief Minister said the state is encouraging milk production and pulses cultivation to boost rural income. He stated that the government aims to raise milk production from 9 per cent to 20 per cent, and a bonus scheme will soon be prepared to increase masoor and urad output.

He also stressed the need to expand food processing, stating that efforts are underway to develop food parks and new grain markets in districts. The CM said Madhya Pradesh’s central location and strong road, rail and air connectivity give it an advantage, and the government is working towards strengthening air cargo infrastructure to accelerate business growth.

Inviting industrialists from other states to invest in Madhya Pradesh, Yadav said the government will provide support in land, water, electricity and policy facilitation. He noted that the state has organised regional industry conclaves and roadshows, implemented new industrial policies, and transferred over Rs 5,500 crore to entrepreneurs through DBT as incentives.

CM Yadav inaugurated the association’s three-day exhibition and reviewed modern milling and food processing machinery showcased by companies from India and abroad.