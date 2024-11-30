‘Under PM Modi’s leadership, Madhya Pradesh strengthens global presence’

bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Mohan Yadav on Friday said a comprehensive vision for Madhya Pradesh to emerge as a global hub for industries, leveraging its natural resources, skilled workforce, and strategic collaborations with international partners.

During his visit to Germany’s Stuttgart, Yadav emphasised the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in creating a conducive environment for investments in Madhya Pradesh as well as in India.

“Under PM Modi’s visionary leadership, Madhya Pradesh’s strength has doubled, and opportunities for growth have expanded significantly,” he said.

The CM highlighted MP’s growing global presence during the visit to the LAPP institution there, “The state’s ability to attract investments from leading multinational corporations like the LAPP Group”, he said.

The German industrial cabling and connectivity leader has chosen Madhya Pradesh as a key operational base, investing rupees hundreds of crore, Yadav said.

He extended a warm invitation to German industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit, scheduled for February 2025 in Bhopal.

The CM assured potential investors that Madhya Pradesh offers an unparalleled ecosystem for industries, characterized by investor-friendly policies, world-class infrastructure, and abundant resources.

Positioned at the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh offers seamless connectivity to markets across South Asia, making it an ideal hub for industrial and business expansion.

Yadav noted that the LAP Group’s decision to establish its second Indian base in Madhya Pradesh, after Bengaluru, underscores the state’s appeal to global investors.

“Madhya Pradesh’s central location, proactive policies, and skilled workforce make it a prime destination for industries and businesses,” Yadav said. He also emphasised the state’s efforts to promote industrial growth through Regional Industry Conclaves and other initiatives.

The LAPP Group, a global leader in industrial cabling and connectivity, has made significant investments in Madhya Pradesh, totalling Rs 141.5 crore through its subsidiary, LAPP India Private Limited.

Yadav emphasised the benefits of German technology, which prioritises resource and labor efficiency, aligning perfectly with Madhya Pradesh’s abundant resources and workforce. He pointed to emerging opportunities for collaboration in green energy, MSMEs, heavy industries, education, healthcare, and tourism.

“German expertise, combined with Madhya Pradesh’s resources and talent, will

propel the state toward unprecedented industrial progress,” the CM remarked.

During his visit to the LAPP Group’s Stuttgart factory, Dr. Yadav engaged with company leaders, including CEO Matthias LAPP and President Andreas LAPP, commending their contributions to Madhya Pradesh’s growth. He highlighted the historical ties between India and Germany, citing the contributions of German scholars like Max Müller in fostering cultural exchanges.

Yadav reiterated the state government’s commitment to fostering innovation and industrial expansion, ensuring a promising future for investors and residents alike. “With abundant resources and the support of global partners, Madhya Pradesh is poised to achieve remarkable growth,” he said. The CM’s Germany visit is expected to further solidify Madhya Pradesh’s position as a premier destination for international investments and technological collaborations.