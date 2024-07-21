Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has become fifth-largest global economy, says CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that setting up industries in various sectors would be the top priority and tanks for the Indian Army would soon be produced in the state. “India is the fifth-largest economy in the world today. Due to the capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has taken steps toward new heights globally,” CM Yadav said.

While addressing a press conference after the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) in Jabalpur on Saturday, CM Yadav announced that new industries would be established in the textile, defence equipment manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and tourism sectors. The Chief Minister announced that ultra-modern Skill Development Centres would be set up in Jabalpur and Ujjain to train youth in the textiles and apparel sectors to facilitate employment. He also mentioned that, as the state has diamond mines, the government would encourage industrialists to set up diamond-cutting units. During the conclave, Chief Minister Yadav launched 67 industrial units. Investments worth Rs 1,500 crore are expected to create 4,500 jobs.

An agreement worth Rs 600 crore was signed between Ashok Leyland and Armored Vehicle Corporation Limited for investment in the defence production sector in the presence of CM Yadav. CM Yadav also inaugurated an exhibition related to industrial development at the beginning of the session. He launched guidelines for the Madhya Pradesh IT, ITES, and ESDM Investment Promotion Policy 2023. Additionally, he revealed that the Adani Group has finalised an investment of Rs 4,500 crore in the state’s power and coal sectors.

“Jabalpur has been producing arms and ammunition for the Indian Army for many years. Now, tank production will also begin here very soon, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for that,” Yadav said.“We received investment proposals worth more than Rs 17,000 crore at this meeting, and the state government will allot 340 acres of land to set up 265 industrial units in various sectors,” the Chief Minister informed.

“We hope to create more than 13,000 jobs in different sectors through the establishment of these industrial units,” he stated. An IT park will also start in Jabalpur very soon. The Chief Minister mentioned that similar industrial conclaves would be organised in Sagar, Gwalior, Rewa, and Bhopal. PS of the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion department, Raghavendra Kumar Singh, welcomed the industrialists and gave a presentation on the state’s investment policy and opportunities.