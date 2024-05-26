Under Modi's leadership, people witnessing emergence of new India: Adityanath

Mirzapur (UP): People are witnessing the emergence of a new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is on the path of becoming a superpower, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.



At a poll meeting for Mirzapur Lok Sabha candidate Anupriya Patel and Robertsganj parliamentary seat nominee Rinki Kol, the BJP leader said that in the past 10 years, India has secured its borders and achieved new milestones of development.

"Welfare schemes for the poor have been implemented with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. PM Modi treats 140 crore Indians as his family and strives to bring prosperity in every citizen's life," he said.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, people are witnessing the emergence of a new India which is going to become a superpower," Adityanath said.

About development in the area, he said medical colleges have been built in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra while a university will soon be established in the region.

"Previous governments had a narrow mindset and that is why they did not think about development. Modi has provided houses to over one lakh poor people in Mirzapur under the PM Awas Yojana. Members of the Kol, Gaud, Chero, Tharu, and Musahar communities in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra also got houses," Adityanath said.

Claimed that people here struggled for every drop of water before 2014, he said in the last 10 years every house has been provided clean drinking water under the 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana'

Adityanath alleged the region came under the grip of Naxalism due to the policies of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

"They (opposition) deprived you of development works and allowed gangsters to take control over mining and other resources here. Now, it is time for you to make them yearn for every single vote," he added.

Referring to the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi, the chief minister said the place is now attracting global attention in a new way.

"After 500 years, Lord Ram has been enshrined in his temple in Ayodhya and the Vindhyavasini Dham corridor project is nearing completion. Now, no Shravan Kumar will have to carry elderly parents on his shoulders for 'darshan' as the ropeway is ready," he said.

Shravan Kumar, a character in the Ramayana, carried his blind and elderly parents on his shoulders and took them on pilgrimage.