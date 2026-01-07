Under CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh achieves national public health milestone

Raipur: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has congratulated the Government of Chhattisgarh for achieving a national milestone in public health services, following the awarding of the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification to the Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL) at the District Hospital, Raipur. In a formal communication to Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Mr. Nadda noted that the Raipur IPHL has become the first laboratory of its kind in the country to receive the prestigious certification. He said the recognition reflects the State’s growing capacity to deliver reliable, quality-assured diagnostic services.

The Union Health Minister described the achievement as a testament to the dedication of the State Government and the commitment of healthcare workers at the District Hospital in Raipur. Their efforts, he observed, have strengthened confidence in the public health system and set new expectations for service delivery. Union Health Minister Mr. J. P. Nadda emphasized that the establishment of IPHLs constitutes a key component of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), an initiative aimed at reinforcing health surveillance, laboratory networks and preparedness mechanisms across India. He highlighted that the core objective of the mission is to provide quality-assured, hospital-specific and disease-specific laboratory diagnosis. The certification awarded to Raipur’s IPHL, he said, confirms that the laboratory has successfully integrated trained human resources, modern equipment and upgraded infrastructure to meet national quality benchmarks.

The Union Minister further stated that the achievement sets a national benchmark for other states to follow. He encouraged the Government of Chhattisgarh to use the Raipur model as a best-practice template, ensuring broader access to high-quality diagnostic and surveillance services across the state and beyond. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed the recognition and expressed gratitude to the Union Government for its continued support to Chhattisgarh’s health sector. He said the achievement reflects the State’s commitment to strengthening public health systems and assured that the Government will continue to expand quality laboratory and diagnostic services across districts, aligned with the national vision of building a stronger and healthier India. The milestone reflects India’s wider transition toward technology-enabled, standards-driven public health systems. The certification signifies both institutional maturity and the deepening culture of quality assurance across public health institutions. The Union Health Minister J P Nadda reaffirmed that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare remains committed to extending support to Chhattisgarh for further expansion and quality enhancement of public health infrastructure. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh will continue to emerge as a leading contributor to India’s public health transformation.