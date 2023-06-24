Under 9 years of PM Modi, a new India has emerged: MP CM Chouhan

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the nine years of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government are the new-built of India, as it has emerged as an empowered, prosperous and self-reliant country.



“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, a new India has emerged in the last nine years and the country has become empowered, prosperous and self-sufficient”, CM Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

“The highest bridge in the world, constructed over the Chenab River of Jammu and Kashmir and the world’s tallest statue of Lohpurush Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel installed in Gujrat, are the symbol of new-built of India today”, the CM also tweeted.

He further tweeted that along with the Central Vista project and the successful operation of Vande Bharat Express trains. It is a symbol of today’s modern, self-sufficient and strong India. “For keeping forward India on the path of new-building, I express heartful gratitude to the Prime Minister,” Chouhan also said.

The Modi government completed nine years on May 29. BJP leaders including party-ruled CMs, Deputy CMs, Union Ministers, party's state chiefs and national office bearers are taking press conferences across the country to talk about the achievements of the BJP-led Modi government, which are witnessed in the various fields during the last nine years.

A special campaign for public relations is being held across the country by the leaders from May 30 to June 30 by conducting various programmes to contact people.

Notably, PM Modi will visit MP on June 27, during his tour, he will flag off two new Vande Bharat Express trains (Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur), and under the ‘my booth is the strongest booth’ campaign, he will interact with the selected 3000 booth-level workers in Bhopal and address 10 Lakh booth-level party workers nationwide digitally. The PM will also visit Shahdol to attend the concluding ceremony of the Veerangana Durgawati Gourav Yatra. He will also take part in a programme there for the eradication of sickle cell anaemia disease, which will see a symbolic distribution of Ayushman Bharat Cards.