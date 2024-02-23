Under 1 case per 10,000 population: India takes step towards kala azar elimination

India has reported less than one case of visceral leishmaniasis (VL), commonly known as kala azar, per 10,000 population, a major step towards eliminating the often fatal, parasitic disease, say official sources. The data from 2023, the first time it has reached less than one figure across all blocks, has been recently communicated to the World Health Organization (WHO), the officials said.

A disease is considered eliminated when the number of reported cases is below 1 per 10,000 people in each of the country’s blocks for at least three consecutive years.

According to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), 520 cases and four deaths of kala azar were reported last year compared to 818 cases and three deaths in 2022. Around 595 people had HIV-VL co-infection in 2023 compared to 891 the previous year.

“India has reported less than one case per 10,000 population across all blocks in 2023. It is a major step towards eliminating kala azar. We have informed the WHO regarding the development,” an official said.

Visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is caused by protozoan parasites transmitted by the bite of an infected female phlebotomine sand fly. It is characterised by irregular bouts of fever, weight loss, enlargement of the spleen and liver, and anaemia. In over 95 per cent of cases, the disease is fatal if left untreated.

The initial target year for the elimination of the disease in India was 2010. This was later extended to 2015, then 2017, and 2020. In October 2023, Bangladesh became the first country in the world to be officially validated by the WHO for eliminating kala azar as a public health problem.