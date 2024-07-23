‘Undemocratic attempt made to scuttle voice of PM’

New Delhi: Asserting that Parliament is not for ‘dal’ but for ‘desh’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Opposition, saying that some parties have practised “negative politics” and “misused” Parliament to hide their political failures.



Speaking with the media ahead of the start of Parliament session, Modi said the Union Budget, which will be presented on Tuesday, will set the direction for the journey of the next five years and lay the foundation for fulfilling the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ in 2047.

“I want to tell all MPs, they may be of any party, that from January onwards we fought a pitched electoral battle, we conveyed to the people what we wanted to convey, some showed the way while others misled, but that period is over now. The people have given their verdict,” he said.

“Now it is the responsibility of all elected representatives and that of all political parties that we have fought for our respective parties and now for the next five years, we have to fight for the country and strive for it,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged political parties to rise above party lines and make use of the platform of Parliament for the next four to four-and-a-half years.

“In January, 2029, when it will be an election year, then you can go into the poll field, even make use of Parliament for it. Play the games you want to for those six months but till then, work for empowering the poor, farmers, youth and women by building a movement of people’s participation to fulfil the dream of 2047,” Modi said.

“I say with a lot of sadness that after 2014, some MPs were elected for 5 years, some for 10 years, but many MPs did not get a chance to talk about their constituency and share their views in Parliament because of the negative politics of some parties that misused Parliament to hide their political failures,” he said.

“You would have seen that in the first session of this Lok Sabha. An undemocratic attempt was made to scuttle the voice of the government that had been ordered by 140 crore Indians to serve. For two-and-a-half hours, attempts were made to scuttle the voice of the Prime Minister and such a thing has no place in democratic traditions. They have no remorse over it,” Modi said.