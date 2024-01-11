Uncertainty looms over convicts' surrender as Dahod SP awaits orders

Uncertainty hangs over the surrender of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, despite the Supreme Court's order revoking their remission and directing their imprisonment within two weeks. Dahod district Superintendent of Police Balram Meena confirmed that as of Tuesday, no information or official copy of the court's judgment had been received by the police.

However, Meena clarified that the convicted individuals are not isolated. "They are not incommunicado," he said, "and some have even been visiting relatives."

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and prevent any potential communal flare-up, police forces remain deployed in the convicts' native village of Singvad taluka. This deployment began on Monday morning, even before the Supreme Court’s verdict was announced.

The delay in information and the convicts’ apparent freedom of movement have understandably fueled anxiety. Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots, and her family await the execution of the court’s order, seeking justice for their horrific ordeal.