Unable to sell school raffle tickets, Darjeeling student commits suicide

Darjeeling: A 15 year old class 9 student allegedly committed suicide in his school uniform on Friday evening. A resident of Nivedita Gram, Darjeeling, the boy was found hanging in his residence on Friday evening.



His family members lodged a police complaint against the Head Master of Chaitanya Public School, alleging that the boy had committed suicide owing to pressure from his school for being unable to sell raffle sheet tickets. His elder brother, talking to media persons, stated that he along with other students had been given four raffle sheets each to sell.

He had managed to sell two. “Parents of other students paid for the raffle tickets the students were unable to pay. We could not afford it and managed to sell some tickets and sent Rs. 800. He was constantly pressured by school and even sent home during Assembly saying that it was compulsory to pay for all 4 sheets. said deceased’s elder brother.