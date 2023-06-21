Umesh Pal murder case: Police getting ready to file chargesheet

The police involved in the investigation of the Umesh Pal murder case are preparing to file a charge sheet against four additional suspects, including Atiq Ahmad’s sons Umar and Ali. The investigation has also implicated Khalid Zafar and Nafees Biryani, prominent builders associated with Atiq Ahmed, as suspects in the case.

Umar, a property dealer, is currently detained in Lucknow jail for his alleged involvement in an abduction and assault case at Deoria jail. Sources reveal that during the investigation of Umesh Pal’s murder, it has emerged that the main shooter, Asad, had communicated with Umar over the phone prior to the incident. Furthermore, Umar and Asad reportedly met after hatching the conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal in Bareilly jail on February 19. Likewise, police investigations have uncovered evidence linking Nirudh Ali, held at Naini Jail for other crimes such as extortion and attempted murder, to the case. The shooter involved in the murder had reportedly met Ali at Naini Jail, where he instructed Khan Saulat Hanif to provide Asad with Umesh Pal’s photograph.

Another accused, Khalid Zafar, a resident of Kasari Masari, has been named in the case as well. Khalid Zafar also faces allegations of demanding one crore rupees in extortion from Umesh Pal. Zafar is an active member of the Atiq Ahmed gang and has several cases registered against him. On August 24, 2022, a case was registered at the Dhumanganj police station, implicating Zafar and others, including Abusad. Umesh Pal had accused them of threatening him at gunpoint and demanding one crore rupees to seize his 3300 square meters of land in Pipalgaon. The police have yet to take action in this matter. Sources suggest that Zafer may also be included in the forthcoming charge sheet. It is believed that Zafar has been consistently aiding Atiq Ahmed and his family. Even after the Umesh Pal’s murder, Zafar reportedly assisted Atiq’s family members including Shaista and others.

Police have gathered evidence related to their conversations. Nafees, the owner of a restaurant, has also been implicated in the case. The Creta car used in the murder was allegedly owned by Nafees, but during interrogation, he claimed to have sold it some time ago.

Sources indicate that all four individuals may be formally named in the upcoming charge sheet. However, authorities involved in the probe are cautious and state that the investigation is still ongoing.