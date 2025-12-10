UMEED portal handled massive uploads despite slow start by Waqf Boards

New Delhi: After the launch of the UMEED portal on 6 June 2025, the Ministry of Minority Affairs worked tirelessly with states and Waqf Boards to train and prepare them for data upload.

Seven zonal review-cum-training meetings were conducted with all

States/UTs, and capacity-building funds of nearly Rupees 10 crore were released in tranches to 30 states/UTs and 32 Waqf Boards.

Helpline support, VC-based training sessions and Master Trainer workshops were also organised.

Yet, despite these extensive efforts, most Waqf Boards failed to utilise the first four months of the six-month upload window.

They became active only in November, when over 2.42 lakh properties were initiated on the portal.

In contrast, June saw only 11 uploads, July 50, August 822 and September a little over 4,000, showing how casually the Boards treated the process initially.

UMEED Act, 1995 came into effect on 8 April 2025, and the window for uploading existing Waqf properties on the Central Portal closed on 6 December 2025.

A total of 5,17,082 properties were initiated for upload, with the main surge occurring only in the final weeks, particularly in the

last six days, when more than 2,43,582 properties were initiated on the portal.

This shows the robust nature of the UMEED portal. The data shows that almost all Waqf Boards, barring a few exceptions, remained inactive for the first five months and moved only when the deadline neared.

Even then, the UMEED Portal handled the sudden spike smoothly, with

many states ultimately completing uploads at exceptionally high levels.

Those Mutawallis who could not upload their Waqf properties before the

6 December deadline are not without recourse.