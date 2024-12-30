Uma Thomas MLA still critical: Police booked organisers for safety lapses

Kochi: Condition of Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas who suffered severe head and spinal injuries from a fall off a gallery at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Sunday evening, continues to be critical, hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, the Kochi city police registered a case on Monday against the organisers for alleged safety lapses in organising the event and setting up the stage without adhering to safety norms.

Uma Thomas is in serious condition after sustaining head and spinal injuries, reportedly after falling from the VIP gallery of the stadium, approximately 15 feet high.

She came to the stadium to attend 'Mridanga Naadam', an event where approximately 12,000 dancers, including actor-dancer Divya Unni, performed Bharatanatyam in a bid to set a Guinness World Record.

The Palarivattom police registered an FIR against the organisers of the event and a Kochi-based event management firm. A detailed investigation is underway, police added.

Earlier, Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya inspected the accident site. Hospital authorities said the condition of the MLA, who has been placed on ventilator support, is still critical.

According to a medical bulletin issued on Sunday by the hospital, injuries were found on the head and on the spinal cord. Due to the fractures sustained on the face and ribs, there was internal bleeding in the lungs, it added.

She reportedly hit her head on the concrete ground after falling from the VIP gallery of the stadium, sources said.

According to Congress sources, there was limited space between the front row seats and the edge of the gallery that was ‘barricaded’ using a ribbon.

An expert medical team from the Health Department would assess Uma's health condition, according to officials.

The team, led by Kottayam Medical College Superintendent Dr Jayakumar, includes specialists from Kottayam Government Medical College and Ernakulam Government Medical College, along with the hospital's existing medical board.

Congress leaders have alleged lapses in safety protocols at the stadium.