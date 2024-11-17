Ultra-modern high-security jail to be built near Ludhiana: Laljit Singh Bhullar

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Jails Minister S. Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Thursday, announced that an ultra-modern high-security jail will be constructed at village Gorsian Qadar Baksh near Ludhiana at a cost of Rs.100 crore to house notorious inmates separately, which is expected to be completed by the next year.

Addressing the gathering during passing out parade ceremony of 173 wardens and 6 matrons at the In-Service Training Center in Kapurthala, S. Laljit Singh Bhullar said that Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Singh Mann led Punjab government is taking numerous steps to enhance prison security while also enabling inmates to participate in economic progress through employment opportunities.

He informed that jammers are being installed in 13 jails to prevent the use of mobile phones. Petrol pumps are being established at 12 prisons located along major roads to increase department revenue and provide employment to inmates based on their skills under the "Punjab Prison Development Board," said the Cabinet Minister, adding that six prison petrol pumps are already operational, with two more to begin operations soon.

Highlighting transparent recruitment as a priority area, the Cabinet Minister announced that recruitment of 13 DSPs, 175 wardens and 4 matrons in the jails department will be initiated soon.

He said that along with promoting education for inmates' reformation, new vocational courses and sports activities are being encouraged in jails. Special training is being provided to inmates in bakery products to help them become contributing members of society, said the Cabinet Minister.

Earlier, S. Laljit Singh Bhullar inspected the parade and honoured cadets who performed exceptionally during training.

Prominent amongst others who were present on the occasion included ADGP Prisons S. Arunpal Singh, IG S. Sukhminder Singh Maan, IG Sh. R.K. Arora, Commandant S. Parminder Singh Bhandal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) S. Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, S. Kanwar Iqbal Singh, Member of Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, AAP Joint Secretary S. Parvinder Singh Dhot and family members of graduating staff.