ULFA pro-talks faction defends peace pact

Guwahati: Facing widespread flak over its peace accord, the leadership of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) pro-talks faction on Sunday defended the pact saying they received more than expected from the government.

Addressing a press conference here after returning from New Delhi, ULFA (pro-talks) chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa said the integrity of Assam has been guaranteed through the agreement and the government of India has also committed to protect it. “We have got more than what we sought from the government of India regarding the development of Assam. However, many people are making fun of it saying it is just a package,” he added.

With the help of the peace agreement, the interests of the indigenous people have been protected, Rajkhowa said.

The militant leader also apologised to the people of the state for killing thousands of innocent citizens during the 44-year long armed insurgency.

“I have gone to the houses of many people who lost their lives due to the struggle of ULFA and apologised to them. We also wholeheartedly apologise for the Dhemaji blast and the families of the victims,” he added.

The 2004 blast at Dhemaji College Ground on Independence Day had claimed 18 lives , including 13 children. A day after the blast, Rajkhowa said in a statement that security forces had used schoolchildren as shields to defy the outfit’s boycott call.

ULFA (pro-talks) general secretary Anup Chetia said they have accepted the public criticism of the peace accord as people’s blessings and will review it with the citizens of the state.

“We never stuck to one stand and accepted various suggestions. We stuck to one main point of reservation of indigenous people in Assam assembly. It was done through delimitation and that is why we supported the exercise,” he added.

The ULFA (pro-talks) leaders felicitated scores of people at a function here for helping and guiding them in its journey till signing of the agreement.

The outfit’s foreign secretary Sasadhar Choudhury said the ULFA will be disbanded within 10-20 days as per the agreement with the government.