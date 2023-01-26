ULFA (I) last mile in path to peace, says Assam CM

Guwahati: Describing ULFA (I) as the last mile in Assam’s path to peace, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged members of the outfit to return to the mainstream and be a part of the development process.

Once it comes for talks, Assam will transform into an “island of peace”, he said.

Speaking at the 74th Republic Day, Sarma said, “In the state’s path to peace, ULFA (I) is the last target left. It is not the same Assam as it was when the ULFA was formed. Today, the state is fast moving on the path of development. The government is working on poverty alleviation.”

“There has been a change in the mindset of people and this change should reflect in the ULFA (I), too. I appeal to them to return and work together for laying the foundation of a progressive Assam,” he said.

Sarma said he is not questioning anyone’s patriotism, but the new generation has the right to grow up in a peaceful environment. While protecting the identity of the people is essential, Assam must also be able to grow at the same time, he maintained.

The chief minister also mentioned about the peace accords with Bodo, Karbi and Adivasi groups in the last few years, which has ensured “return of peace to the state”.

Referring to implementation of clauses of the Bodo peace accord, he announced that villages with 80 per cent or more of its inhabitants in Dhekiajuli, Sootea, Gohpur and neighbouring areas will be brought under the Bodoland Territorial Region.