Ukraine seeks India’s support for UN resolution

Head of Ukrainian President’s Office Andriy Yermak has spoken to NSA Ajit Doval and sought India’s support for a draft resolution in the UN on peace in Ukraine, asserting that cooperation with New Delhi was very important.

According to a Ukrainian statement, Yermak during a phone call informed Doval about the current situation at the front, in particular about the “extremely difficult defense” of the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

“We know that Russia is preparing certain offensive actions, and we are preparing to respond. The Russian army is very unmotivated, while Ukrainian warriors are showing extraordinary bravery and resilience. We will not stop until we liberate all our territories. We only need weapons,” Yermak said.

Yermak’s call to Doval comes days ahead of the UN General Assembly voting on the draft resolution underscoring the urgency to find lasting peace in Ukraine, a year after Moscow invaded its neighbour.

India has mostly abstained on resolutions related to the Russia-Ukraine war in the UN, including in the Security Council, General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.

Yermak said Ukraine continues to fight on the battlefield, but at the same time has proposed a peace plan – a ten-point peace formula – that provides comprehensive answers to the question of what needs to be done to end the war in a sustainable and just manner.

“The draft resolution on support for the principles of the UN Charter, which form the basis of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, will be considered by the UN General Assembly on February 23. The document is based on such fundamental principles as the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states within internationally recognized borders,” the statement said.

Yermak said that Ukraine is interested in the broadest possible support for the resolution.

“Cooperation with India is very important to us. We believe that you will support our resolution, as it contains very correct wording on the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity. Our goals are transparent and clear: We do not claim a single centimeter of Russian territory, we just want to get ours back,” he said.