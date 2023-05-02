Ukraine minister apologises for tweet on Goddess Kali

London: Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, who recently visited India, on Tuesday expressed “regrets” over the depiction of Goddess Kali in a “distorted manner” by the defence ministry and apologised for the act, saying her country and its people respect “unique Indian culture.”



Dzhaparova visited India on April 9, the first official visit from the eastern European country since the Russian invasion began in February last year. “We regret @DefenceU depicting Hindu goddess Kali in a distorted manner. Ukraine & its people respect unique Indian culture & highly appreciate (India’s) support. The depiction has already been removed. (Ukraine) is determined to further increase cooperation in spirit of mutual respect & friendship,” she tweeted following a massive outrage among netizens over the incident.

The Ukraine defence ministry’s tweet, which has now been deleted, was captioned “Work of art” with an image of Goddess Kali superimposed over a blast fume. The image, which was tweeted on April 30, triggered outrage on the social media platform pointing out the resemblance of the image with Goddess Kali. “Recently Ukraine Dy Foreign Minister was in Delhi soliciting support from India Behind that fakery lurks the real face of Ukraine Govt. Indian goddess Ma Kali has been caricatured on a propaganda poster. This is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world. @UkrembInd,” Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, tweeted.

Some Twitter users even sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s intervention.

“Please take note of this defamatory post that shows Maa Kali in a bad light,” a user said tagging Jaishankar.

“Absolutely disgraceful behaviour from @DefenceU (Defense of Ukraine) with their distasteful depiction mocking Maa Kali. India has given aid to Ukraine and this is how they repay them. Hindus demand an apology NOW,” another Twitter user wrote.