Ukraine calls for ‘transparent’ probe

New Delhi: Days after six Ukrainian nationals were detained by Indian authorities, Ukraine on Thursday called for a transparent investigation into the case and expressed readiness to cooperate in the probe.

At the same time, Ukraine said it “firmly rejects any insinuations regarding the possible involvement of the Ukrainian state in supporting terrorist activities” in India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in his weekly media briefing that relevant agencies of the government are investigating the case.

He said New Delhi has received a request for consular access to the Ukrainian nationals and a decision will be taken keeping in mind the legal requirements.

Ukraine’s ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk had met Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry, Sibi George, this week and sought consular access to the Ukrainians.

The embassy of Ukraine on Thursday took strong note of media reports indicating that the initiation of action in the case was “prompted” by information provided by the Russian side.

In a statement, the mission expressed its “serious concern” over what it claimed as the “presence of circumstances that point to a possible orchestrated and politically motivated nature of this case, as evidenced, in particular, by the facts known at this stage”.

“Ukraine firmly rejects any insinuations regarding the possible involvement of the Ukrainian state in supporting terrorist activities,” it said.