U’khand: Snowfall, rain after long wait brings cheer to farmers, horticulturists

Dehradun: Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the plains of Uttarakhand on Friday brought cheer to the faces of farmers and horticulturists.

A long dry spell during the winter had threatened the Rabi crops in the lower areas, while in the higher regions, apple orchard owners were worried about the lack of snowfall, which is essential for fruit setting, leading to concerns about a potential drop in yield.

However, the change in weather patterns in the new year has revived hopes in both the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

Farmers in pea-producing areas -- Netri, Chandeli, Sweel, Khaladi, Karda, Mairana, and Danmana in the Mori area of Uttarkashi district -- described the recent rainfall as a “lifesaver” for their crops.

Farmer Kavindra Aswal said that due to the prolonged drought-like conditions, pea and wheat crops were being affected, and the lack of moisture in the soil had stunted plant growth.

He said, “But the recent rains have restored sufficient moisture to the fields, giving the crops a new lease of life.”

Mohan Singh Negi, a former headman and farmer from the remote village of Irani in Chamoli district, said that wheat and barley had recently been sown, but due to the lack of rain, the crops were on the verge of being ruined by drought and frost.

He said, “The rain and snow have breathed new life into our crops.”

Negi also said that the rain and snow would ensure a good harvest of chaolai and potatoes, which will be sown in the fields next month.

Snowfall is also considered extremely important for apple orchards in the higher reaches.

Until now, the lack of snowfall this year had worried orchard owners about a potential adverse impact on apple production.

However, the heavy snowfall in the higher regions has brought smiles to their worried faces. The snowfall in major apple-producing areas of Uttarkashi district, such as Dhadholi, Karada, Khaladi, Arakot, Sankri, Netwar, and Nauri, has raised hopes for a good harvest among the people.

Apple grower Bijendra Rawat expressed optimism, saying that now that it has snowed, the apple yield will be good.

Apple trader Lakshmi Prasad Semwal also expressed happiness over the recent snowfall and said that if it snows again in the next few days, it will be a “blessing in disguise” for the apple crop.