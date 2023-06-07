U’khand: Security strengthened in Purola amid communal tension

ecurity was stepped up in Purola on Wednesday as communal tension prevailed in the town, days after an alleged attempt to abduct a minor girl.

The alleged bid to abduct the Hindu girl on May 26 by two men, including a Muslim, was foiled by local people. After this, threatening posters appeared on the shops owned by members of the minority community asking them to leave Purola.

A platoon of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed in the town as a preventive measure, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

Police staged a flag march in the main market area of the town and appealed to people to maintain peace. They also sought the cooperation of social organisations, political parties and influential people to help maintain law and order.

"Taking immediate action in the matter, the girl was rescued and handed over to her family. The accused were also arrested and remanded to 14-day judicial custody," Yaduvanshi said in an appeal to people to maintain calm.

The SP said a case has been registered in connection with the pasting of threatening posters on the shops owned by Muslims and appropriate action will be taken against the culprits.