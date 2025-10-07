U’khand: High reaches receive this season’s first snowfall

Dehradun: The high-altitude regions of Uttarakhand recorded the season’s first snowfall on Monday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Snowfall was witnessed on the high peaks of both Garhwal and Kumaon regions, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund, Auli, and Munsyari, the department said.

Meanwhile, rain lashed the lower regions of Uttarakhand.

Devotees visiting Kedarnath Dham were seen enjoying the snowfall as this year, the season’s first snowfall occurred in October itself.

Rain and snowfall at many places have marked the beginning of winter in the state.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain at many places and snowfall in areas at altitudes of 4,000 meters or above on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Chamoli district administration had already suspended trekking activities on October 6 and 7 amid forecasts of rain and snowfall.

Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution in light of warnings of rain and snowfall.

Pilgrims have also been urged to carry warm clothing and exercise adequate caution.