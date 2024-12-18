U’khand HC asks police to protect interfaith couple

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the police to grant protection to an interfaith couple who cited opposition from the woman’s mother and some political and religious organisations to their marriage. Shanu, who runs a hair-cutting salon at Bajpur in Udham Singh Nagar district, and Akanksha Kandhari, doing B.com, said in their petition that they are adults and in love.

They want to marry each other but are afraid to take the step as Akanksha’s mother and certain political and religious organisations are opposing the alliance, they said in the petition.