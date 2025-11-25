U’khand govt to study behaviour of black bear amid rising human-wildlife conflicts

Dehradun: Amid a rising number of bear attacks in Uttarakhand over the past two months, the state Forest department has decided to conduct an extensive study on the behaviour of the black Himalayan bear to find a long-term solution to the conflict between humans and wildlife.

This comes days after a woman lost her left eye and partially lost vision in her right eye after she was seriously injured in a bear attack while collecting grass in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

Ranjan Kumar Mishra, the state’s Chief Wildlife Warden, said, “With the help of wildlife experts, the forest department will conduct a study on bears to find a long-term solution to their conflicts with human beings in Uttarakhand.”

The districts of Chamoli, Pauri, and Pithoragarh have been the worst affected, with a significant increase in bear-human conflicts. Wildlife experts have welcomed the move, noting that such studies are essential for long-term resolution. “We have conducted studies on bears in Kashmir in the past, but no such study has been done in Uttarakhand. This is a good decision,” said Satya Kumar, a wildlife expert.

Official reports indicate that five people were killed and 69 others injured in bear attacks across the state this year. Experts attribute several factors to these conflicts, with garbage littering being a significant cause that attracts bears closer to human settlements. Despite the attacks, experts point out that bears are not naturally man-eaters like leopards.

However, in September, a bear was declared a man-eater in the Thalisain area of Pauri district. The bear remains uncaptured, but authorities stress that such incidents are rare. “Except for Thalisain, we have not come across any other case where a bear has been declared a man-eater,” said Samir Sinha, Head of the Forest Force (HOFF).

Uttarakhand is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including snow leopards, tigers, elephants, snakes, crocodiles, bears, and leopards, which often come into conflict with humans. In the past three years, deaths have also occurred due to attacks by bees and wasps.

In the last five years, bears have injured 438 people, according to official data. Bears are currently a problem in 17 of the state’s 38 forest divisions, particularly in the higher altitudes of Garhwal and Kumaon.

Last week, Rameshwari Devi was seriously injured after a bear attacked her while collecting grass in a forest in Chamoli. She was found 24 hours after the attack when her family searched the area with officials.

She was rushed to a hospital and then airlifted to AIIMS in Rishikesh for better treatment.

Rameshwari lost her left eye and partial vision in her right eye.

Experts suggest that the shortened hibernation period of bears, driven by factors such as climate change, abnormal rainfall, human interference in forests, biotic pressure, reduced snowfall, and shrinking food sources, is contributing to their increased aggression. Mishra, however, remains hopeful that the situation will stabilise after November 30, when bears are expected to enter hibernation. “Bears normally go to sleep between mid- and late November. But due to various factors, we are now expecting that they should go to sleep by November 30,” Mishra said.