U’khand comes up with slew of green initiatives for 38th National Games

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is set to host the 38th National Games, marking a significant milestone by transforming the event into the country’s first-ever “Green Games”. The initiative not only aims to showcase athletic excellence but also highlights the state’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

A series of unique green initiatives have been implemented for the event. Certified green fireworks will replace traditional ones to control pollution. Decorations and selfie points at the venues have been crafted using e-waste and discarded sports equipment, emphasising the reuse of materials. Additionally, select venues will feature solar-powered heating systems, reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources.

The medals and certificates awarded to athletes will be made from eco-friendly and biodegradable materials, while the trophies will be crafted using e-waste and wood waste. The event’s branding will steer clear of plastic, opting instead for cloth-based materials to minimize plastic pollution.

Electric vehicles will transport players and officials across locations, further reducing the carbon footprint. A new park, aptly named “Khel Van” , will be established. In a symbolic gesture, a tree will be planted for every medal won, bearing the name of the winning athlete. Moreover, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, one of the main venues, is equipped with a 2 MW solar rooftop to power its operations sustainably.

The event, themed “Sankalp Se Shikhar Tak” (From Resolution to Pinnacle), promises to redefine global sports standards by integrating environmental consciousness.