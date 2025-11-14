U’khand: CM unveils ‘Adarsh Champawat’ logo in Tanakpur

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the ‘Adarsh Champawat’ logo on Thursday, officials said.

The logo is based on the Chief Minister’s vision to make Champawat a ‘model district’. He released the logo at the cooperative fair held in Tanakpur, Champawat district, the officials said. The temple depicted in the logo symbolises Champawat’s ancient heritage, while the greenery backdrop reflect the region’s natural beauty and environmental prosperity.