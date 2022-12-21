U'khand CM inaugurates Atal Incubation Centre at SGT Varsity

Chandigarh: The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Ayodhya Member of Parliament Lallu Singh, unveiled the Atal Incubation Centre at Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University on Wednesday. The pioneers of SGT University have taken the responsibility of creating the next generation of leaders with a vision and mission to bridge the existing skills gap and develop world-class industry professionals. Carrying forward this tradition, SGT University organised a series of lectures on the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP).



The Atal Incubation Centre is a project of the Atal Innovation Mission, the Government of India's programme whose focus is on promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Among the mission's goals is to establish world-class incubation centres, and nurture and support innovative tech-based startups. SGT University has established several centres of excellence, which helps it achieve academic excellence and carry out cutting-edge research work. Besides, SGT has also set up laboratories, incubation cells and industry-academia associations.

The programme was started by Chief Guest Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, special guest Lallu Singh, MP Ayodhya, Trustee Manmohan Singh Chawla, SGT University, Chairperson Madhupreet Kaur Chawla, SGT University.

While encouraging the university students and senior management, the Chief Minister remarked, "Take a resolution to fulfill your dreams, do not look for alternatives. Accepting the alternative would be like giving up. Have unwavering faith in yourself. The new education strategy will affect the past, present and future of the education system."

"Under the direction of the Prime Minister Modi, a new, comprehensive education policy has been introduced. The new policy spans the entire human race, from man to the universe. Agricultural work in the area of rural development is being done in 200 villages by students and faculty at SGT University, which is playing a significant part in India's growth," Chief Minister Dhami further said.