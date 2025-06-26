U’khand: Car falls into canal, newborn among four killed

Dehradun: A four-day-old child among four members of a family died after their car fell into a canal at Haldwani in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Wednesday, police said.

The family was returning to their home in nearby Kitchha town after the child’s delivery at a hospital in Haldwani when the tragic accident happened, they said.

While four people, including the infant, died inside the car, three injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the police said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. “Received the tragic news of a car accident in Haldwani, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to three others. I pray to God for speedy recovery of all the injured,” Dhami said in a post on X.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Uttarakhand since the arrival of monsoon last week. They have triggered landslides at several places.