U’khand Cabinet approval to bill amending anti-conversion law makes it more stringent

Dehradun: The state cabinet's approval for bringing another legislation to amend the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act makes this law, which is aimed at preventing religious conversions through coercion, fraud, or undue influence, even more stringent.

This is the second legislation to amend the act which has been in force in Uttarakhand since 2018.

The first amendment was made in 2022 when Pushkar Singh Dhami assumed office as chief minister for a second consecutive term.

The second amendment legislation approved by the state cabinet on Wednesday provides for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and fine of up to Rs 10 lakh for forced conversion.

The maximum prison term for the offence in Uttarakhand at present is 10 years and the highest fine is Rs 50,000.

The new bill proposes to raise the jail term for such offences up to 14 or 20 years and can be extended to even life imprisonment depending upon the gravity of a case.

The state government is preparing to bring the legislation during the monsoon session of the state assembly scheduled to commence on August 19, sources said.

"Yet another amendment legislation to make the law even more strict has been occasioned by recent cases of conversions in the state aimed at demographic change," BJP leader and former chairman of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple committee Ajendra Ajay said.

Terming the Cabinet's decision as historic, he said, "An amended act with stricter provisions will work as a strong deterrent for potential offenders and help preserve the original identity of a border state like Uttarakhand which is also known as Devbhoomi."

Ajendra, who had actively raised the issue of land jihad in the state, said a new stricter law against conversion is the need of the hour.

It will help counter a "nationwide campaign" being run regarding conversion at present, he said.