U’khand: Bridge over Alaknanda collapses

A 28-year-old labourer was swept away by strong currents of the Alaknanda on Wednesday when a part of an under-construction bridge collapsed into the river.

The bridge collapsed around 12.40 pm, taking down two labourers, Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Pramendra Dobhal said. While one labourer managed to swim ashore, the other — identified as Sonu — was swept away by the river’s strong currents.

Both labourers were from Bareilly in UP. The labourer who swam to safety was identified as 30-year-old Raghubir. He was admitted to a community health centre for first aid while police and State Disaster Response Force personnel launched a search for Sonu, Dobhal said.