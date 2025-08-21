U’khand: Amid protests, Assembly passes 8 Bills, supplement Budget

Gairsain: Eight Bills and supplementary demands for grants were passed in the Uttarakhand Assembly amid din on Wednesday as Congress MLAs protested in the House alleging rigging in the state panchayat elections and “deterioration” of the law and order situation.

The bills included the Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill, the Religious Freedom (Amendment) Bill, and the Uttarakhand Democracy Fighters Honour Bill.

The House was adjourned sine die before lunch on Wednesday, ending a monsoon session that lasted just one and a half days.

On the first day of the Monsoon session on Tuesday, Congress members had demanded a discussion on the panchayat election issues through an adjournment motion. They started a sit-in in the House itself after their demands were not met and spent the whole night on the Assembly floor.

During the sit-in, Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tried to persuade the opposition MLAs to end the protest.